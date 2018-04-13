Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Vedanta Resources (LON:VED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th. They currently have a GBX 980 ($13.85) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vedanta Resources in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($16.40) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs boosted their price target on Vedanta Resources from GBX 940 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($13.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vedanta Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870 ($12.30).

Shares of LON:VED opened at GBX 751.40 ($10.62) on Friday. Vedanta Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 558.50 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 981.80 ($13.88).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/citigroup-reiterates-buy-rating-for-vedanta-resources-ved-updated.html.

Vedanta Resources Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.