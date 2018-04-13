International Personal Finance (IPF) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Citigroup

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 315 ($4.45) to GBX 300 ($4.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

IPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 347 ($4.90) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.63) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Personal Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.75 ($3.90).

IPF stock opened at GBX 239.60 ($3.39) on Tuesday. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 154.75 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.80 ($3.43).

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 26,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.31), for a total value of £61,916.40 ($87,514.35).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

