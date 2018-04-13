Citigroup Upgrades Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMLP. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Summit Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Summit Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 263,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77. Summit Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.59%. equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Newby bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,334.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,625,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 417,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 128,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

