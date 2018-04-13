Clams Price Up 26.7% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00049663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Clams has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $78,375.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00208155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00126415 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00126014 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00212138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00069323 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CLAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,656,794 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,042 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

