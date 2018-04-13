Clearwater Paper (CLW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.02, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $202,266.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Clearwater Paper (CLW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/clearwater-paper-clw-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.