Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clementia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Clementia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of CMTA opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.08 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). equities research analysts predict that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma, and prevents abnormal new bone formation, as well as scar tissue formation in various tissues in animal models.

