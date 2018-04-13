CME Group Inc (CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.55 Million

Brokerages predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $965.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $968.00 million and the lowest is $961.65 million. CME Group posted sales of $929.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $965.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $387,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,491,133.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $539,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,062 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,489,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,514,000 after buying an additional 1,279,058 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,902,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,544,000 after buying an additional 200,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,556,000 after buying an additional 189,971 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,099,000 after buying an additional 2,414,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,505,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group (NASDAQ CME) opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $171.71. The stock has a market cap of $54,121.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

