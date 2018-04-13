Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price

Media stories about CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNB Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 42.9404088788321 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.34. 13,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The company has a market cap of $441.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.74. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.26 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.16%. equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,157.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $72,624. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

