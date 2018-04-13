Cobham’s (COB) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Cobham (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Cobham from GBX 140 ($1.98) to GBX 130 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.91) target price on shares of Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.25 ($1.77).

Shares of Cobham stock opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Cobham has a twelve month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.30 ($2.12).

Cobham (LON:COB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company had revenue of GBX 205.25 billion for the quarter. Cobham had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc is a technology and services provider in commercial and defense and security markets. It operates in four segments. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides equipment and solutions to enable connectivity across a range of environments in aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless and mobile connectivity markets.

