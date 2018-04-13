Cobiz Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cobiz Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,162,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.52.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $77.79 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $197,571.08, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.41%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

