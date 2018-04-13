Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$78.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Cogeco Communications (CCA) opened at C$70.11 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$68.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.21. The stock has a market cap of $3,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.02. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of C$553.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.00 million.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc, formerly Cogeco Cable Inc, is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks. The Company operates through three segments: Canadian broadband services, American broadband services and Business information and communications technology (Business ICT) services.

