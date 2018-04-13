Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Coherent worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Affinity Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 39.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $106,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,394.68, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.21 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Coherent and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.11.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

