CoinMeet (MEE) Price Hits $0.0381

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, CoinMeet has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One CoinMeet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMeet has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $2,816.00 worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00831234 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00164933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CoinMeet Profile

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,999,999 tokens. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin. CoinMeet’s official website is coinmeet.io.

Buying and Selling CoinMeet

CoinMeet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase CoinMeet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

