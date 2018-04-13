ColossusXT Market Cap Reaches $7.78 Million (CRYPTO:COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $132,914.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013554 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 10,784,272,304 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,738,924 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin. The official website for ColossusXT is colossuscoinxt.org. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ColossusXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.