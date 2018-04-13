Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $13,219,642.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,369,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.13 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157,263.00, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-sold-by-boston-research-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.