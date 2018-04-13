Analyzing Kirin (KNBWY) and AmBev (NYSE:ABEV)

Kirin (OTCMKTS: KNBWY) and AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and AmBev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97% AmBev 15.68% 24.16% 14.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirin and AmBev’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $16.62 billion 1.57 $2.15 billion $1.54 18.57 AmBev $15.01 billion 7.08 $2.30 billion $0.23 29.43

AmBev has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kirin. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmBev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of AmBev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kirin and AmBev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A AmBev 0 1 4 0 2.80

AmBev has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Given AmBev’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmBev is more favorable than Kirin.

Risk and Volatility

Kirin has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmBev has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AmBev pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmBev pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

AmBev beats Kirin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals. Its products include beer, fruit juices, wine, whiskey, spirits, dairy products, soft drinks, and other products. The company also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, biosimilars, diagnostics, and other products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

AmBev Company Profile

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands. It also provides CSD, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, and Frutee brands, as well as cereal bars. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.