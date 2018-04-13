Critical Survey: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and The Competition

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Canada Goose to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 12.91% 41.96% 15.48% Canada Goose Competitors -4.87% 14.38% 8.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canada Goose and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 3 7 0 2.70 Canada Goose Competitors 183 854 1269 46 2.50

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Canada Goose’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $307.64 million $16.48 million 104.94 Canada Goose Competitors $1.80 billion $82.94 million 37.24

Canada Goose’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Canada Goose. Canada Goose is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

