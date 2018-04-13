Penske Automotive Group (PAG) versus Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Critical Comparison

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Penske Automotive Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Foot Locker pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Penske Automotive Group pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Foot Locker pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Foot Locker has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Penske Automotive Group and Foot Locker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Foot Locker 1 10 16 0 2.56

Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $56.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Foot Locker has a consensus target price of $54.66, suggesting a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Foot Locker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Foot Locker shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Foot Locker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foot Locker has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Foot Locker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $21.39 billion 0.17 $613.30 million $4.31 10.05 Foot Locker $7.78 billion 0.72 $284.00 million $4.11 11.18

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Foot Locker. Penske Automotive Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foot Locker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Foot Locker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 2.87% 17.67% 3.74% Foot Locker 3.65% 19.32% 13.49%

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 8 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 343 automotive retail franchises, of which 155 franchises are located in the United States; and 188 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02. The Direct-to-Customers segment is multi-branded and sells directly to customers through Internet and mobile sites and catalogs. The Direct-to-Customers segment operates the Websites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com and sp24.com. Additionally, this segment includes the Websites, both desktop and mobile, aligned with the brand names of its store banners (footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com and sidestep-shoes.com).

