Financial Contrast: Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) versus Its Rivals

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Full House Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full House Resorts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $161.27 million -$5.02 million N/A Full House Resorts Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 165.70

Full House Resorts’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Volatility & Risk

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -3.12% -9.22% -2.87% Full House Resorts Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Full House Resorts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Full House Resorts Competitors 307 1439 2181 73 2.51

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.60%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Full House Resorts peers beat Full House Resorts on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino that has 18,900 square feet of gaming space, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

