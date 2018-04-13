Contrasting Lindsay Manufacturing (LNN) & Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)

Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE: LNN) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lindsay Manufacturing and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Manufacturing 4.13% 9.84% 5.18% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 1.68% 11.51% 4.05%

Dividends

Lindsay Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lindsay Manufacturing pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lindsay Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Lindsay Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lindsay Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lindsay Manufacturing has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lindsay Manufacturing and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay Manufacturing 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lindsay Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $93.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus target price of $71.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Lindsay Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lindsay Manufacturing is more favorable than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lindsay Manufacturing and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Manufacturing $517.98 million 1.81 $23.17 million $2.17 40.26 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $2.89 billion 0.42 $48.60 million $4.06 18.00

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has higher revenue and earnings than Lindsay Manufacturing. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindsay Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lindsay Manufacturing beats Hyster-Yale Materials Handling on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindsay Manufacturing

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces forklift truck attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni Auramo and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

