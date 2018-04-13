SandRidge Mississippian (SDR) & NOSTRUM OIL & G (NSTRY) Financial Analysis

SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDR) and NOSTRUM OIL & G (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.5%. NOSTRUM OIL & G does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian and NOSTRUM OIL & G’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian $20.41 million 2.61 $16.09 million N/A N/A NOSTRUM OIL & G $405.53 million 1.97 -$81.97 million ($1.76) -9.67

SandRidge Mississippian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOSTRUM OIL & G.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOSTRUM OIL & G has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian and NOSTRUM OIL & G’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian 74.18% 17.64% 17.64% NOSTRUM OIL & G -6.38% -3.72% -1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SandRidge Mississippian and NOSTRUM OIL & G, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian 0 0 0 0 N/A NOSTRUM OIL & G 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian beats NOSTRUM OIL & G on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Mississippian Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company's properties consisted of royalty interests in initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a subsidiary of SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC.

NOSTRUM OIL & G Company Profile

Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye field located in north-west Kazakhstan. As of March 28, 2017, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 466mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

