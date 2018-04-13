Head to Head Review: Orange (ORAN) & Partner Communications (PTNR)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and Orange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.76 $33.00 million N/A N/A Orange $46.45 billion 1.00 $2.15 billion $0.70 24.97

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Partner Communications and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange 0 2 2 0 2.50

Partner Communications presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.96%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than Orange.

Volatility and Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 2.70% 6.43% 1.84% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Partner Communications does not pay a dividend. Orange pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Orange on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. It also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, the company offers information technology and integration services, such as communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conference services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

