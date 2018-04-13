Comparing EPIQ Systems (NASDAQ:EPIQ) and Sapient (SAPE)

Sapient (NASDAQ: SAPE) and EPIQ Systems (NASDAQ:EPIQ) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sapient and EPIQ Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapient 6.13% 14.00% 8.96% EPIQ Systems -3.96% -7.36% -2.71%

Dividends

EPIQ Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sapient does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sapient and EPIQ Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapient 0 0 0 0 N/A EPIQ Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sapient and EPIQ Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPIQ Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of EPIQ Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of EPIQ Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Sapient

Sapient Corporation (Sapient) is a global services company, which helps clients leverage marketing and technology to transform their businesses. The Company operates in three business units: SapientNitro, Sapient Global Markets, and Sapient Government Services. SapientNitro provides integrated marketing and creative services, Web and interactive development, advertising, media planning and buying, strategic planning and marketing analytics, multi-channel commerce strategy and solutions, including a focus on mobile, and content and asset management strategies and solutions. Through this business unit, it combines multi-channel marketing and commerce. Sapient Global Markets provides integrated advisory, program management, analytics, technology and operations services to capital and commodity markets. Sapient Government Services provides consulting, technology, and marketing services to the United States government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

About EPIQ Systems

Epiq Systems, Inc. (Epiq) is a provider of professional services and integrated technology for the legal profession. The Company operates in two segments: the Technology segment (Technology), which provides eDiscovery managed services and technology solutions consisting of consulting, collections and forensics, processing, search and review, production of documents and document review services to companies and law firms, and the Bankruptcy and Settlement Administration segment (Bankruptcy and Settlement Administration), which provides managed services and technology solutions that address the needs of its customers with respect to litigation, claims and project administration, compliance matters, controlled disbursements, corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and class action proceedings. Its solutions and professional services cater to a range of client legal matters, including litigation, investigations, financial transactions and regulatory compliance, among others.

