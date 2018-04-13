Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 463,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 368,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 314,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 258,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS set a $34.00 price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.25, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $249,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,907.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,563. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

