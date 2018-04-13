Stifel Nicolaus Increases Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $212.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXO. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20,935.10, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.97. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,614,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

