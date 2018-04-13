Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 2,029 Shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXO. TheStreet raised shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.10.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,303,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $162.91. The firm has a market cap of $20,935.10, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

