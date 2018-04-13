Continental (CTTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CTTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 23,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,371.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Continental has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The company's Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

