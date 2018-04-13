Reviewing Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Photronics (PLAB)

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Energy has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy 20.55% 35.06% 25.41% Photronics 3.68% 1.96% 1.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Energy and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy $671.01 million 3.87 $137.86 million $4.23 15.47 Photronics $450.68 million 1.30 $13.13 million $0.19 44.21

Advanced Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Advanced Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Advanced Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Energy and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Photronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Energy currently has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.08%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Advanced Energy.

Summary

Advanced Energy beats Photronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the North America, Europe, and Asia. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States. Photomasks are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs), and a range of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The Company offers reticle and photomask maintenance, including pellicle replacement, mask cleaning and re-certification, at all its sites across the world. Its products include Mature Binary, Advanced Binary Reticles, Phase Shift Masks-Embedded Attenuated Phase Shift Masks (EAPSM), Other Advanced Products and Large Area Masks.

