Financial Survey: Penntex Midstream Partners (PTXP) and Columbia Pipeline Group (NYSE:CPGX)

Penntex Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: PTXP) and Columbia Pipeline Group (NYSE:CPGX) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Penntex Midstream Partners and Columbia Pipeline Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penntex Midstream Partners 34.54% 11.00% 5.81% Columbia Pipeline Group 23.76% 7.15% 3.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Penntex Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Penntex Midstream Partners and Columbia Pipeline Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penntex Midstream Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Columbia Pipeline Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penntex Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Penntex Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penntex Midstream Partners is more favorable than Columbia Pipeline Group.

Dividends

Penntex Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Columbia Pipeline Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Pipeline Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penntex Midstream Partners and Columbia Pipeline Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penntex Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Pipeline Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penntex Midstream Partners beats Columbia Pipeline Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penntex Midstream Partners Company Profile

PennTex Midstream Partners, LP, focuses on owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering, processing and transportation assets in northern Louisiana. The Company provides natural gas gathering and processing and residue gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) transportation services to producers focused on the Cotton Valley formation in northern Louisiana. The Company’s assets primarily consisted of natural gas gathering pipeline, two 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) design-capacity cryogenic natural gas processing plants, and residue gas and NGL transportation pipelines, as of December 31, 2016. In addition to providing midstream services to its primary customer with its existing assets, the Company pursues other opportunities for organic development and growth as producers in its region continue to develop their acreage.

Columbia Pipeline Group Company Profile

Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. owns, operates and develops a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. The Company is engaged in regulated gas transportation and storage services for local distribution companies (LDCs), marketers, producers, and industrial and commercial customers located in northeastern, mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and southern states and the District of Columbia, along with unregulated businesses that include midstream services, including gathering, treating, conditioning, processing, compression and liquids handling, and development of mineral rights positions. Its segment consists of portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. It owns approximately 15,000 miles of strategically located interstate gas pipelines extending from New York to the Gulf of Mexico and an underground natural gas storage system with approximately 300 million dekatherms (MMDth) of working gas capacity, as well as related gathering and processing assets.

