Head to Head Survey: First Majestic Silver (AG) and Its Rivals

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Majestic Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $252.29 million -$53.27 million -163.00 First Majestic Silver Competitors $1.40 billion $84.66 million 46.00

First Majestic Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Majestic Silver and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 1 2 1 0 2.00 First Majestic Silver Competitors 420 1735 1622 67 2.35

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 66.79%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.12%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -21.12% -1.00% -0.75% First Majestic Silver Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Majestic Silver competitors beat First Majestic Silver on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.