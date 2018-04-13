Heico (HEI) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Heico (NYSE: HEI) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft engines & engine parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heico to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Heico has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heico and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 13.26% 14.80% 7.67% Heico Competitors 7.71% 11.69% 5.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Aircraft engines & engine parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Heico shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Aircraft engines & engine parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heico and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 3 5 0 2.63 Heico Competitors 4 161 302 1 2.64

Heico currently has a consensus price target of $85.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. As a group, “Aircraft engines & engine parts” companies have a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Heico’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heico has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heico and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $1.52 billion $185.98 million 51.95 Heico Competitors $15.75 billion $1.23 billion 35.24

Heico’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heico. Heico is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Heico pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft engines & engine parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 35.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Heico has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Heico peers beat Heico on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries. It operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their collective subsidiaries. The FSG segment designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. The ETG segment designs and produces mission-critical subcomponents for various markets, which are utilized in larger systems, including targeting, tracking, identification, testing, communications, telecom and computer systems.

