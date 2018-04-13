Contrasting Cairn Energy (CRNCY) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS: CRNCY) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cairn Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cairn Energy $33.30 million 56.15 $263.10 million ($0.33) -19.24 Kimbell Royalty Partners $30.97 million 10.26 $1.21 million $0.13 148.08

Cairn Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Cairn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cairn Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cairn Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Cairn Energy.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Cairn Energy does not pay a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 1,107.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Cairn Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 3.99% 0.46% 0.42%

Risk and Volatility

Cairn Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Cairn Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 0.9 million gross acres, with approximately 44% of its acres located in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s mineral and royalty interests were located in 20 states and in every onshore basin across the continental United States, and included ownership in over 48,000 gross producing wells, including over 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. The Company’s properties include Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Barnett Shale/Fort Worth Basin, Bakken/Williston Basin, San Juan Basin, Onshore California, DJ Basin/Rockies/Niobrara, Illinois Basin and others.

