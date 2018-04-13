Rollins (ROL) vs. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Financial Analysis

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rollins and PulteGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $1.67 billion 6.69 $179.12 million $0.87 58.99 PulteGroup $8.57 billion 0.97 $447.22 million $2.19 13.29

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 10.70% 29.76% 18.71% PulteGroup 5.22% 15.52% 6.93%

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PulteGroup pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rollins has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. PulteGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Rollins has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rollins and PulteGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 1 3 0 2.75 PulteGroup 1 7 6 0 2.36

Rollins currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.21%. PulteGroup has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given PulteGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Rollins.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Rollins on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2017, the company controlled 89,253 owned lots and 52,156 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

