Financial Review: SBA Communications (SBAC) & Its Rivals

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SBA Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $1.73 billion $103.65 million 166.11 SBA Communications Competitors $2.80 billion $510.42 million 7.96

SBA Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SBA Communications. SBA Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 6.00% -5.43% 1.63% SBA Communications Competitors -11.93% -40.37% -7.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SBA Communications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 4 11 0 2.73 SBA Communications Competitors 123 337 493 25 2.43

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $173.62, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given SBA Communications’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications’ rivals have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

