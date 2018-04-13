Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases 2,503 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,252,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 310,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,338 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $290,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $786,816.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,106.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,235. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of EXPD opened at $63.98 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11,062.39, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

