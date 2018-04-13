CarMax, Inc (KMX) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 11,777.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,854,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,439 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,803,000. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in CarMax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,216,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 546,024 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 517,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 463,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,791,000.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS raised CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $68.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

KMX stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10,999.17, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $478,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,584 shares of company stock worth $3,553,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-buys-2618-shares-of-carmax-inc-kmx-updated-updated.html.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.