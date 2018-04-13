Covesting Price Up 48.4% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00009389 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. Covesting has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $127,645.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00829800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012419 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00041684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00162994 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00057914 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

