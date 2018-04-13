General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of General Mills from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of General Mills from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of GIS opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,328.14, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. General Mills has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

General Mills declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.5% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

