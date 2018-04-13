Critical Contrast: Hexcel (HXL) & MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS: MTUAY) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hexcel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Hexcel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $5.69 billion 1.56 $431.29 million N/A N/A Hexcel $1.97 billion 2.98 $284.00 million $2.68 24.41

MTU Aero Engines has higher revenue and earnings than Hexcel.

Profitability

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Hexcel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 7.54% 24.93% 7.66% Hexcel 14.39% 17.86% 9.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MTU Aero Engines and Hexcel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 1 1 3 0 2.40 Hexcel 0 7 5 0 2.42

Hexcel has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Hexcel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hexcel is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Volatility & Risk

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexcel has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hexcel pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hexcel pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexcel has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Hexcel beats MTU Aero Engines on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. The company develops, manufactures, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short- and medium-haul aircrafts, business jets, and helicopters, as well as commercial aircraft engines, such as wide body, narrow body, and regional jets; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls military engines, aircraft engines, and industrial gas turbines, as well as provides engine modules and parts repair, and related services. In addition, the company offers customized solutions from its range of services under MTU Aero Solutions brand; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various brush seals; and provides training programs in non-destructive testing. Further, it provides on-site, engine lease, fleet management, accessory repair, asset and material management, and customer support services; and technical support, logistic support, and facilities services, as well as accessories. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets. It operates in two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment consists of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight structures, molded components, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality. Its products are used in a range of end applications, such as commercial and military aircraft, space launch vehicles and satellites, wind turbine blades, automotive, and recreational products.

