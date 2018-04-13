SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) is one of 160 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SandRidge Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 13.17% 6.18% 4.68% SandRidge Energy Competitors -0.88% -46.80% 3.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SandRidge Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Energy Competitors 1535 6717 10046 309 2.49

SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 13.42%. Given SandRidge Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SandRidge Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $357.30 million $47.06 million 8.91 SandRidge Energy Competitors $9.52 billion $308.48 million 23.00

SandRidge Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SandRidge Energy peers beat SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

