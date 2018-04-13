Contrasting Lear (LEA) & Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Lear (NYSE: LEA) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lear and Yamaha Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 1 7 9 0 2.47 Yamaha Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lear currently has a consensus price target of $194.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Lear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Volatility & Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and Yamaha Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $20.47 billion 0.64 $1.31 billion $17.00 11.52 Yamaha Motor $14.90 billion 0.73 $930.76 million $2.66 11.68

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Yamaha Motor. Lear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamaha Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lear pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Yamaha Motor does not pay a dividend. Lear pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lear has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Yamaha Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 6.42% 30.32% 10.35% Yamaha Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lear beats Yamaha Motor on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and manage electrical power within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segment's products include wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway modules, wireless control modules, lighting control modules and audio domain controllers, and amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also offers wireless systems comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

