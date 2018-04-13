Financial Comparison: Harmonic (HLIT) versus Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 6.26% 13.34% 6.83% Harmonic -23.16% -17.41% -7.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Juniper Networks and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 2 17 9 0 2.25 Harmonic 0 1 2 0 2.67

Juniper Networks presently has a consensus target price of $28.47, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Harmonic has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Harmonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Juniper Networks.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Harmonic does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Juniper Networks and Harmonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.70 $306.20 million $1.73 14.36 Harmonic $358.25 million 0.87 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -6.89

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Harmonic. Harmonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Harmonic on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company sells its high-performance network products and service offerings across routing, switching and security. Its products address network requirements for global service providers, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The Company offers its customers various services, including technical support, professional services, education and training programs. The Company’s Junos Platform enables its customers to expand network software into the application space, and deploy software clients to control delivery. The Junos Platform includes a range of products, such as Junos Operating System (OS) and Junos Space.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

