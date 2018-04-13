Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Investment Centers of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Pfizer by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 629,361 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 90,160 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 244,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $2,550,286.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morningstar set a $38.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214,005.48, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

