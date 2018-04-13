Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Daktronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7353353447965 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAKT. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Daktronics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 121,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,050. The company has a market cap of $403.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.84 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

