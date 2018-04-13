Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €60.00 ($74.07) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Cfra set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.44 ($90.67).

BN stock opened at €67.28 ($83.06) on Wednesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($76.38) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($89.05).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/danone-bn-pt-set-at-60-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.