DATA Price Up 50% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $57.78 million and $12.03 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00826043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00163907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,624,496,186 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

