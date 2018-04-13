Insider Buying: Terex (TEX) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, David A. Sachs bought 6,500 shares of Terex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $237,835.00.

NYSE:TEX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,029.40, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.18 million. equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,599,000 after buying an additional 265,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Terex (TEX) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/david-a-sachs-purchases-3500-shares-of-terex-tex-stock-updated-updated.html.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.