DBV Technologies (DBVT) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

DBVT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,723. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.98. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

