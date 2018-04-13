DCORP Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45.00 (DRP)

DCORP (CURRENCY:DRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 21st. DCORP has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $45.00 worth of DCORP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DCORP has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One DCORP token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00008514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00830555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00162738 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DCORP Token Profile

DCORP’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. DCORP’s total supply is 8,094,002 tokens. The official message board for DCORP is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1928628. The official website for DCORP is www.dcorp.it. DCORP’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DCORP is /r/dcorp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DCORP Token Trading

DCORP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy DCORP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP using one of the exchanges listed above.

