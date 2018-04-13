DDR (DDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

DDR (NYSE:DDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DDR Corp. underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share was revised downward in a month’s time. Notably, in December 2017, the company announced the decision to spin-off a portfolio of 50 assets into a separate public-traded REIT to be named Retail Value Inc. (RVI). This move will help streamline its portfolio and focus on core markets. However, the choppy retail real estate environment is anticipated to limit demand for space in the near term, thanks to the shift in customers’ shopping preferences toward online purchases. Also, aggressive asset disposition is expected to have a dilutive effect on earnings. Interest rate hike adds to its woes.”

DDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of DDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DDR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DDR in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of DDR in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of DDR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. 4,523,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,217. DDR has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,761.24, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DDR will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 711,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,201,912.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,860,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,407,177.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,027,655 shares of company stock worth $37,275,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DDR by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in DDR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 222,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DDR by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DDR by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in DDR by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

DDR Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

